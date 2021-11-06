Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Carson City-Crystal soars to 2nd-straight district title

items.[0].videoTitle
Carson City-Crystal beats Muskegon Heights, 35-26.
Posted at 12:08 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 00:16:50-04

CARSON CITY, Mich. — Carson City-Crystal and Muskegon Heights know each other well, the two teams played in week 8 of the regular season, with the Eagles coming out on top 41-14.

They faced each other once again in a division 8 district final Friday night.

Carson City-Crystal and Muskegon Heights went back and forth for much of a close game, but the Eagles held off the Tigers to win 35-26.

They will travel to Beal City for the division 8, region 1 championship.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time