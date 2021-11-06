Carson City-Crystal soars to 2nd-straight district title

CARSON CITY, Mich. — Carson City-Crystal and Muskegon Heights know each other well, the two teams played in week 8 of the regular season, with the Eagles coming out on top 41-14.

They faced each other once again in a division 8 district final Friday night.

Carson City-Crystal and Muskegon Heights went back and forth for much of a close game, but the Eagles held off the Tigers to win 35-26.

They will travel to Beal City for the division 8, region 1 championship.

