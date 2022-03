GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Jack Hollebeek scored 23 points help Calvin Christian erase a nine-point third quarter deficit as Calvin Christian (17-3) beat Tri-Unity Christian 79-73 to run its win streak to 17 games.

Defenders senior Brady Titus scored 27 points and became the school's all-time leading scorer in the game.

