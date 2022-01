GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Brady Haisma scored 23 points as Calvin Christian broke through and won a close game on Tuesday night beating visiting Kenowa Hills 60-56.

The Squires (1-3) had lost their first three games all by five points or less to good teams.

The Knights (4-1) were lead by Javion Otten's game-high 24 points.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter