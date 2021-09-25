Watch
Caledonia runs away from Grand Haven to remain perfect

Fighting Scots improve to 5-0 with 42-13 win
Scots pick up OK Red win.
Posted at 12:38 AM, Sep 25, 2021
CALEDONIA, Mich. — Caledonia beat Grand Haven, 42-13 on Friday night to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Fighting Scots were led by Brock Townsend who would score a 34 yard touchdown to extend the early lead to 16 points.

After an Owen Graham interception in the third quarter, Townsend would score from 64 yards out to help extend the lead.

Cal will travel to West Ottawa in week six.

