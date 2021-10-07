Caledonia, Rockford to decide 1st place in the OK Red

Caledonia, Rockford battle for OK Red lead

First place in the OK Red is on the line Friday night when Rockford (4-0, 6-0) hosts Caledonia (4-0, 6-0).

There is a lot of hype around this game considering both teams are undefeated and the game will be broadcast live across the entire state on Bally Sports Detroit.

"I think just taking it game by game even with all this awesome stuff that we get every single week," Rockford senior quarterback Zak Ahern said about what is important for his team. "We just got to play game-by-game take it play-by-play and not make it too big and just work our way there."

Ahern had arguably his best varsity game in last week's win against Jenison when he completed 16 of 17 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns.

"We have to stop their quarterback," Caledonia head coach Derek Pennington said. "We have to stop him from running and throwing the ball which he does both very well. We have to score some points and finish drives ourselves. That has been one area, we need to finish drives, there has been games when we haven't done that and Friday night is not the week to do that."

The Fighting Scots are 6-0 for the first time since 2008.

"We are just hoping to send a message that we can play with anybody," Caledonia junior quarterback Mason McKenzie said. "That we can go out there and play with all the big guys."

Caledonia's defense has been one of the big reasons for its success so far this season.

"Their linebackers are solid, those guys play aggressive," Rockford head coach Brent Cummings said. "They have a nice size defensive line that plays aggressive and I think fundamentally across the board in the defensive backfield it's a good group they are 6-0 for a reason and playing at a high level and we get a chance this Friday to go up against that test."

It is homecoming for Rockford and the game is scheduled to start at a little after 7 p.m..