Byron Center starts new season with impressive win at East Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Byron Center ran away from East Kentwood in the second half for a 76-47 season opening win Tuesday in girls basketball.

"This is a great way to start the season we knew this team had a lot of talent," senior point guard Avery Zeinstra, who scored 20 points, said. "Cierra (Laska) and I have been here since freshman year so to step it up today was really great."

Makenzie Mondy led the Falcons with 20 points.

The Bulldogs led 31-25 at the half but opened it up to as many as 31 in the second half.

"We are pumped up for this win," Laska, who scored 14 points, said. "I just hope that is carries on to Friday."

Byron Center (1-0) will take on another of the areas best teams when it travels to Rockford on Friday.

