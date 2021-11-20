Byron Center earns season opening win over East Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Byron Center jumped out to a 4-0 lead and hung on for a 5-3 win over East Grand Rapids on opening night of the high school hockey season.

Eli Kamminga and Jackson Froysland lit the lamp for a 2-0 lead after one period.

Gage Pietenpol, Cade Pratt and Ben Passeno all had tallies in the second.

FOX 17 Byron Center hockey

The Bullodgs (1-0) will host Forest Hills Northern/Eastern on Saturday.

East Grand Rapids (0-1) is next in action on Wednesday also against Forest Hills Northern/Eastern.

