Byron Center earns season opening win over East Grand Rapids

Hot start leads Bulldogs to 5-3 win
FOX 17
Posted at 9:37 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 21:37:00-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Byron Center jumped out to a 4-0 lead and hung on for a 5-3 win over East Grand Rapids on opening night of the high school hockey season.

Eli Kamminga and Jackson Froysland lit the lamp for a 2-0 lead after one period.

Gage Pietenpol, Cade Pratt and Ben Passeno all had tallies in the second.

Byron Center hockey

The Bullodgs (1-0) will host Forest Hills Northern/Eastern on Saturday.

East Grand Rapids (0-1) is next in action on Wednesday also against Forest Hills Northern/Eastern.

