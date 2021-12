BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Byron Center and Grand Rapids Catholic Central skated to a 1-1 tie Wednesday at Southside Ice Arena.

The Bulldogs remain alone in first place in the OK Rue at 4-0-1, The Cougars are 3-1-1, Grandville is 4-1.

