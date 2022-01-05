Brown, Karasinksi lead CC to win as Cougars honor the late Ray McCahill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central hosted its annual Legends Classic honoring former coach Ray McCahill who passed a way back in 2006.

The Cougars got out to a quick start outscoring visiting East Grand Rapids 20-2 in the first quarter in a 69-34 win.

Senior Jack Karasinski scored 20 points and Junior Kaden Brown added 19 points.

CC (4-0) opens OK Gold play at home Friday against Forest Hills Eastern before heading to Grand Blanc on Saturday to play Flint Beecher.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

