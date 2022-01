Posted at 11:04 PM, Jan 29, 2022

WYOMING, Mich. —Tri-Unity Christian senior Brady Titus set a school record scoring 44 points Saturday leading the Defenders (6-4) to a 78-52 win over Godwin Heights.

