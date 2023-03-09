Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Boys hoops: East Kentwood, Unity Christian among teams to play for district titles

Posted at 10:59 PM, Mar 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 23:02:46-05

WXMI — East Kentwood 75, Ottawa Hills 58

East Kentwood 75, Ottawa Hills 58

East Kentwood advances to face Byron Center in the district final.

Godwin Heights 83, Lee 80

Godwin Heights 83, Wyoming Lee 80

Jakhary Towns led the Wolverines with 47 points, including the winning shot to give Godwin Heights the overtime victory.

Unity Christian 57, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55

Unity Christian 57, GR Catholic Central 55

Grand Rapids Christian 66, Forest Hills Eastern 60

Grand Rapids Christian, 66 - Forest Hills Eastern 60

Grand Rapids Christian will play Ionia Friday.

Ionia 53, Portland 43

Ionia 53, Portland 43

Hart 62, Big Rapids 59. The Pirates will face the Cadillac Vikings Friday for the district championship.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather