Boys hoops: East Kentwood, Unity Christian among teams to play for district titles

WXMI — East Kentwood 75, Ottawa Hills 58

East Kentwood advances to face Byron Center in the district final.

Godwin Heights 83, Lee 80

Jakhary Towns led the Wolverines with 47 points, including the winning shot to give Godwin Heights the overtime victory.

Unity Christian 57, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 55

Grand Rapids Christian 66, Forest Hills Eastern 60

Grand Rapids Christian will play Ionia Friday.

Ionia 53, Portland 43

Hart 62, Big Rapids 59. The Pirates will face the Cadillac Vikings Friday for the district championship.

