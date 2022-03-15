Boys basketball regional semifinal roundup

(FOX 17) — Balanced attack leads Northview to 68-55 win over Muskegon

Northview 68, Muskegon 55

West Ottawa runs with Wyoming, beats Wolves 68-60 to advance

West Ottawa 68, Wyoming 60

Grand Rapids Catholic Central finishes game on 34-7 run to beat Grand Rapids Christian 69-44

GR Catholic Central 69, GR Christian 44

Whitehall rallies to upend Sparta in regional semifinal 61-52

Whitehall 61, Sparta 52

Pewamo-Westphalia outlasts Calvin Chrisitan in overtime 69-66

Pewamo-Westphalia 69, Calvin Christian 66

Ravenna rallies from halftime deficit to beat WMC rival North Muskegon in regional semifinal

Ravenna 63, North Muskegon 60

