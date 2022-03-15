Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Boys basketball regional semifinal roundup

Northview and GR Catholic Central advance
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 69, GR Christian 44
FOX 17
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 69, GR Christian 44<br/>
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 69, GR Christian 44
Posted at 11:09 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 23:09:11-04

(FOX 17) — Balanced attack leads Northview to 68-55 win over Muskegon

Northview 68, Muskegon 55

West Ottawa runs with Wyoming, beats Wolves 68-60 to advance

West Ottawa 68, Wyoming 60

Grand Rapids Catholic Central finishes game on 34-7 run to beat Grand Rapids Christian 69-44

GR Catholic Central 69, GR Christian 44

Whitehall rallies to upend Sparta in regional semifinal 61-52

Whitehall 61, Sparta 52

Pewamo-Westphalia outlasts Calvin Chrisitan in overtime 69-66

Pewamo-Westphalia 69, Calvin Christian 66

Ravenna rallies from halftime deficit to beat WMC rival North Muskegon in regional semifinal

Ravenna 63, North Muskegon 60

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot