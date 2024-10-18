Blitz Week 8: Conference champions will be crowned tonight. Here is where the Blitz will be

Conference champions will be crowned tonight. Here is where the Blitz will be tonight.

FOX 17 will have coverage from our Game of the Week, West Catholic vs. Forest Hills Eastern at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with Remi Monaghan and Bret Bakita. We'll have highlights of games from across West Michigan on FOX 17 News at 10.

Saturday morning, wake up with us! The Blitz begins at 9:00 a.m. We'll recap all of the action in Week 7 of high school football with Remi Monaghan and Bret Bakita.

Here is where our Blitz team will be at:

Game of the Week: Holland Christian vs. Northview, 7:00 pm

Blitz Battle: Muskegon vs. Byron Center, 7:00 pm

OK Red

Hudsonville vs. Caledonia, 7:00 pm

Grand Haven vs. Rockford, 7:00 pm

Jenison vs. East Kentwood, 7:00 pm

OK Green

Mona Shores vs. Reeths Puffer, 7:00 pm

OK Black

Hamilton vs. West Catholic, 7:00 pm

OK Silver

Belding vs. Godwin Heights, 7:00 pm

Holland vs. Fruitport, 7:00 pm

Decatur vs. Hopkins, 7:00 pm

River Cities Alliance

Lowell vs. Sparta, 7:00 pm

Wolverine Conference

Paw Paw vs. Otsego, 7:00 pm

