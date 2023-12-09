Blitz Roundup: Rockford girls celebrate title with a win

(FOX 17) — The first Friday of boy and girls basketball teams both in action is in the books with a lot of excitement.

Girls: Rockford 62, Byron Center 34

The Rams unveiled their state championship banner from last season and celebrated with a win over the visiting Bulldogs.

Girls: Kenowa Hills 50, Kent City 48

Knights frshman Ashlynn Flint hit a shot with one second left to give Kenowa Hills the win.

Girls: Saugatuck 55, Gobles 22

Senior Brook Simpson and her freshman sister Mylah Simpson each scored 16 points as the Trailblazaers improved to 2-0 on the season.

Hockey: Sparta 3, Rockford 2 (Shootout)

Sparta improved to 7-1 with the win in the semifinals of the Griff's IceHouse Tournament

Boys: Hudsonville 62, Byron Center 46

Senior Brayden Szamrej scored 25 points to lead the Eagles (2-0) to an impressive early season win.

Boys: East Kentwood 80, Wyoming Lee 46

The Falcons ran out to a 23-10 lead after eight minutes on the way to their first win of the season.

Boys: Covenant Christian 59, Forest Hills Eastern 36

The Chargers improved to 2-1 on the season with the road win over the Hawks.

Boys: Portage Central 58, Portage Northern 44

The Mustangs (1-0, 2-1) started Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference play with a win over the rival Huskies at the Igloo.

