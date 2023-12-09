Blitz Roundup: Rockford girls celebrate title with a win

(FOX 17) — The first Friday of boy and girls basketball teams both in action is in the books with a lot of excitement.
Girls: Rockford 62, Byron Center 34
The Rams unveiled their state championship banner from last season and celebrated with a win over the visiting Bulldogs.
Girls: Kenowa Hills 50, Kent City 48
Knights frshman Ashlynn Flint hit a shot with one second left to give Kenowa Hills the win.
Girls: Saugatuck 55, Gobles 22
Senior Brook Simpson and her freshman sister Mylah Simpson each scored 16 points as the Trailblazaers improved to 2-0 on the season.
Hockey: Sparta 3, Rockford 2 (Shootout)
Sparta improved to 7-1 with the win in the semifinals of the Griff's IceHouse Tournament
Boys: Hudsonville 62, Byron Center 46
Senior Brayden Szamrej scored 25 points to lead the Eagles (2-0) to an impressive early season win.
Boys: East Kentwood 80, Wyoming Lee 46
The Falcons ran out to a 23-10 lead after eight minutes on the way to their first win of the season.
Boys: Covenant Christian 59, Forest Hills Eastern 36
The Chargers improved to 2-1 on the season with the road win over the Hawks.
Boys: Portage Central 58, Portage Northern 44
The Mustangs (1-0, 2-1) started Southwest Michigan Athletic Conference play with a win over the rival Huskies at the Igloo.
