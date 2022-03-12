Blitz Roundup: March 11

(FOX 17) — Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat Unity Christian 68-48 behind 26 points from junior Kaden Brown

GR Catholic Central takes down Unity Christian for district title

Parchment holds off Otsego 58-55 to bring home a district championship

Calvin Christian wins 19th straight game, district title beating Covenant Christian 61-55

North Muskegon tops Holton for district championship

Schoolcraft beats Kalamazoo Christian for 3rd time to claim district title

Kyler Vanderjagt scores 29 points as Northview beat Rockford to win the district championship

Muskegon runs past Coopersville to take district championship

Wyoming takes division one district championship with win over East Grand Rapids

