Blitz Roundup: Grand Haven sweeps Drawbridge Classic

(FOX 17) — Grand Haven scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to beat Spring Lake 68-62 and win the Drawbridge class.

Grand Haven 68, Spring Lake 62

Kaden Strong led the Buccaneers (2-3) with 17 points, Zach Schlepp led the Lakers (2-3) with 17.

Hudsonville opened its brand new, state of the art fieldhouse with a 67-53 win over crosstown rival Unity Christian.

Hudsonville 67, Unity Christian 53

Jovaan Daniels led the Eagles (4-2) with 17 points.

Whitehall ran past East Grand Rapids 70-52 in a showcase game at the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Whitehall 70, East Grand Rapids 52

Cam Thompson scored 18 points for the Vikings (7-0).

Grandville held on for a 59-54 win over visiting Byron Center on Friday night.

Grandville 59, Byron Center 54

The Bulldogs (4-1) were led by Cam Regnerus who scored 17 points.

Allendale beat visiting Sparta 80-70.

Allendale 80, Sparta 70

The Falcons (5-2) reached the 70 point plateau for the fourth time this season.

The Grand Haven girls team beat Spring Lake 42-21 to remain unbeaten this season.

Grand Haven 42, Spring Lake 21

The Buccaneers (7-0) were led by Gillian Sorrelle and Emersen Berndt who each scored 11 points.

West Ottawa bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 51-35 win over Kenowa Hills, it was the Knights first loss of the season.

West Ottawa 51, Kenowa Hills 35

Forest Hills Northern beat Zeeland East 67-60 to win the Blue Division of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Forest Hills Northern 67, Zeeland East 60

Martin remained undefeated with a come-from-behind 32-27 win over previously unbeaten Saugatuck.

Martin 32, Saugatuck 27

The Clippers (5-0) outscored the Trailblazers 13-3 in the fourth quarter to get the win.

