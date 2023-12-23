Blitz Roundup: Grand Haven sweeps Drawbridge Classic

(FOX 17) — Grand Haven scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to beat Spring Lake 68-62 and win the Drawbridge class.
Kaden Strong led the Buccaneers (2-3) with 17 points, Zach Schlepp led the Lakers (2-3) with 17.
Hudsonville opened its brand new, state of the art fieldhouse with a 67-53 win over crosstown rival Unity Christian.
Jovaan Daniels led the Eagles (4-2) with 17 points.
Whitehall ran past East Grand Rapids 70-52 in a showcase game at the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.
Cam Thompson scored 18 points for the Vikings (7-0).
Grandville held on for a 59-54 win over visiting Byron Center on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (4-1) were led by Cam Regnerus who scored 17 points.
Allendale beat visiting Sparta 80-70.
The Falcons (5-2) reached the 70 point plateau for the fourth time this season.
The Grand Haven girls team beat Spring Lake 42-21 to remain unbeaten this season.
The Buccaneers (7-0) were led by Gillian Sorrelle and Emersen Berndt who each scored 11 points.
West Ottawa bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 51-35 win over Kenowa Hills, it was the Knights first loss of the season.
Forest Hills Northern beat Zeeland East 67-60 to win the Blue Division of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.
Martin remained undefeated with a come-from-behind 32-27 win over previously unbeaten Saugatuck.
The Clippers (5-0) outscored the Trailblazers 13-3 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.