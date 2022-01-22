Blitz Roundup: Friday January 21st

(FOX 17) — Boys Basketball:

Covenant Christian 54, Tri-Unity Christian 41

High School Boys Basketball

Schoolcraft 54, Kalamazoo Christian 41

Fennville 54, Saugatuck 28

Holland Christian 59, Allendale 48

Portage Central 57, St. Joseph 46

High School Girls Basketball & Hockey

Girls Basketball:

Schoolcraft 53, Kalamazoo Christian 37

Fruitport Calvary Christian 38, Zion Christian 34

Hockey:

Jenison 3, Hudsonville 0

Mona Shores 7, Forest Hills Central 3

