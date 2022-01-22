Blitz Roundup: Friday January 21st

(FOX 17) — Boys Basketball:
Covenant Christian 54, Tri-Unity Christian 41
High School Boys Basketball
Schoolcraft 54, Kalamazoo Christian 41
Fennville 54, Saugatuck 28
Holland Christian 59, Allendale 48
Portage Central 57, St. Joseph 46
High School Girls Basketball & Hockey
Girls Basketball:
Schoolcraft 53, Kalamazoo Christian 37
Fruitport Calvary Christian 38, Zion Christian 34
Hockey:
Jenison 3, Hudsonville 0
Mona Shores 7, Forest Hills Central 3
