Blitz Roundup: Friday January 21st

High school basketball and hockey
The Chargers improve to 8-2
Posted at 11:39 PM, Jan 21, 2022
(FOX 17) — Boys Basketball:
Covenant Christian 54, Tri-Unity Christian 41

High School Boys Basketball

Schoolcraft 54, Kalamazoo Christian 41
Fennville 54, Saugatuck 28
Holland Christian 59, Allendale 48
Portage Central 57, St. Joseph 46

High School Girls Basketball & Hockey

Girls Basketball:
Schoolcraft 53, Kalamazoo Christian 37
Fruitport Calvary Christian 38, Zion Christian 34

Hockey:
Jenison 3, Hudsonville 0
Mona Shores 7, Forest Hills Central 3

