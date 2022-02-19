Blitz roundup: February 18th

(FOX 17) — Schoolcraft became the first team to beat Parchment this season and the Eagles clinched a share of the SAC Valley in the process.

Schoolcraft vs Parchment

Kent City runs past Holton, takes CSAA Silver title outright

Kent City 47, Holton 30

Muskegon beats Mona Shores to claim outright OK Green championship

Muskegon vs Mona Shores boys

Unity Christian wins at Spring Lake to take the OK Blue outright title

Unity Christian vs Spring Lake

Grand Haven beats East Kentwood to remain in first place tie with Rockford

Grand Haven vs East Kentwood

South Christian knocks off Forest Hills Eastern, pulls even with Hawks for 2nd place

South Christian vs FH Eastern

Ionia falls to Sexton

Sexton vs Ionia

Portland girls beat Lansing Catholic, avenge lone loss

Lansing Catholic vs Portland

Mona Shores routes Muskegon, pulls even atop the OK Green

Mona Shores 50, Muskegon 25

Newaygo tops rival Grant, wins CSAA Gold outright

Newaygo 53, Grant 42

Otsego beats Paw Paw for outright Wolverine North championship

Paw Paw, 37 Ostego 51

Byron Center skates past Grandville, wins OK Rue title outright

Byron Center 5, Grandville 2

