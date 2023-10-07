Big Reds stay undefeated in OK Green with victory over Dux

ZEELAND, Mich. — Both Muskegon and Zeeland West looked to stay undefeated in conference play Friday night as the Big Reds paid a visit to the Dux for our FOX 17 Blitz Game of the Week.

In the end, Muskegon defeated Zeeland West 22-16 to stay undefeated in the OK Green.

“In the beginning, like when we first came out, my main thing, when we came out especially, I’m like, ‘we cannot let the rain affect us. We’ve got to be the Big Red team and play Big Red football,’ and when we came out of the locker room, that was the same message— we can’t let the rain affect us and we came out and played the great game of football that we played,” M’Khi Guy, who had 28 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns, said.

“The team’s experience, the team’s guts, the team’s will to win those first two games— everything’s a life lesson and we took it that way and I think the guys embraced it and just realized it only takes one. It only takes one play for one of these guys to get loose. Our kids are just resilient to be in these conditions, on the road with an OK Green championship kind of on the line and overcome some penalties and things like that. I was very happy we didn’t turn the ball over,” Muskegon Head Coach Shane Fairfield added.

