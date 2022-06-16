Big inning sends Grand Rapids Christian to semifinal win against Grosse Ile

GRC 9, Grosse Ile 1

Grand Rapids Christian scored 7 runs in the top of the 6th inning Thursday to turn a 2-1 lead into a 9-1 win over Grosse Ile in the division two baseball state semifinals.

"It's huge. It's an absolute game changer," Eagles starting pitcher Kyle Remington said about the cushion he got from the big inning. "The mentality stays the same in the dugout, six more outs, we need six more outs, let's go make them. It doesn't change how I attack hitters, it just adds to the comfort of if a runner gets on I don't have to hold them as tight."

Grand Rapids Christian pounded out 17 hits in the win and have now won 18 of their last 19 games after a 9-7 start to the season.

"We put a lot of work in in the winter," Eagles junior 1st baseman Ty Uchman said. "We knew we were a good team overall and we had a little cold streak in the middle of the season and we knew we had to explode in the playoffs and that is waht we are doing and it is working out. Just focus in, one more day of hard work tomorrow at practice and then leave it all out there no matter what."

Grand Rapids Christian (27-8) advances to play Forest Hills Eastern in Saturday's division 2 state championship game at 9 a.m..

