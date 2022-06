Grosse Pointe North 8, BC Lakeview 0

The Battle Creek Lakeview baseball allowed seven runs in the first two inning Friday morning in an 8-0 loss to Grosse Pointe North in the division one baseball state semifinals.

The Spartans finish a fine season at 29-8.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

