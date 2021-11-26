Bakita and Book preview the football state finals

(FOX 17) — The high school football state finals have returned to Thanksgiving weekend and we are watching four teams and three games in Detroit.

Division 4 - Unity Christian (13-0) vs. Chelsea (13-0), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Ford Field

The Crusaders have won all 13 of their games by at least 26 points and are just 23 points away from the state's all-time single seasons scoring record.

The Bulldogs are led by head coach Josh Lucas who play quarterback at Hudsonville High School including in the 2005 division two state championship game.

Division 5 - Marine City (13-0) vs. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (13-0), Saturday 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field

The Cougars are searching for their seventh state championship, sixth in the past 12 years and third in a row.

Catholic Central also has a chance to extend the state's longest active winning streak to 37 games.

The Mariners forced five turnovers in their semifinal win over Portland.

Division 7 - Lawton (13-0) vs. Pewamo-Westphalia (13-0), Saturday 10 a.m. at Ford Field

The Blue Devils are making the school's first ever appearance in a football state championship game.

Lawton is second in the state in points scored this season with 646 trailing on Unity Christian.

The Pirates are looking for their fourth football state championship, with the previous three all coming in the previous five seasons.

P-W welcomed starting quarterback Cam Cook back to the lineup in last week's semifinal win over Traverse City St. Francis, Cook had been out since dislocating his kneecap in week five against Fowler.

FOX 17 will be live from Ford Field on the new at 10 on Friday with a recap of the division four state championship game.

