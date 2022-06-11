Back-to-back birdies propel Gull Lake's Bryce Wheeler to individual state title

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Bryce Wheeler is a scoreboard watcher.

The Gull Lake senior had a four shot lead when day two of the boys golf state finals at The Meadows in Allendale began, but according to the live scoring app, his lead was just one after he bogeyed the seventh hole, his ninth hole of the day.

"I checked right after I made that bogey at 7 when I was walking to the tee box on 8," Wheeler said. "I saw it and I was like its go-time, bounced back with a couple birdies after that.

It turned out that Brother Rice junior Lorenzo Pinili had actually made a bogey six on the ninth hole instead of an eagle three as had first showed up on live scoring.

Wheeler's lead was actually never down to one, but walking off the ninth hole after back-to-back birdies sure helped.

"It felt good," Wheeler said. "I think I started hitting the ball a little better then and it was starting to warm up a little bit and I felt good going into the back nine."

Wheeler has not committed to a college and said he is still looking for the right offer.

Winning an individual state title should certainly put him on the map.

"It has always been a goal of mine for sure," Wheeler said of the individual title. "It means the world for sure, obviously, and it is a really cool opportunity to be able to play in this and win it."

The Blue Devils finished second as a team with a score of 626, Brother Rice won at 609.

Grand Rapids Christian finished fourth led by sophomore Adam Workman who finished fifth individually.

Spring Lake was fifth, senior Evan McDermott was third individually for the second straight year.

Northview finished eighth, senior Colin Beckett was sixth individually.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

