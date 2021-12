ROCKFORD, Mich. — Rockford knocked off Byron Center on Friday night 55-43 in a matchup of two of the best girls basketball teams in the area.

Alina Anderson scored 20 points to lead the Rams.

Avery Zeinstra led the Bulldogs with 20 points.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

