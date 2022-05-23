After unbeaten regular season, FHC lacrosse team chases state championship

FHC wears target in state tournament

The Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse finished the regular season undefeated (16-0), the first time that happened in school history.

Now the Rangers set their sights on five more wins to bring home a state championship.

"There's a little pressure and you just keep it going all the way through to the state championship because we can, we can get to 21," Rangers senior attack John Tomsheck said. "We just have to stay focused, do what our coaches tell us to do, and keep practicing hard."

FHC will play the Caledonia/Byron Center winner on Wednesday in the regional semifinal at Byron Center.

"We just continue to buy in every single day that you put the work in every day at practice to better yourselves and really buy into going against each other," FHC head coach Andy Shira said. "That's going to be the best competition that you see going hard against each other and making the depth chart more competitive for each other."

One of Central's big strengths is how fast they can go when they are playing well.

"We play with so much pace and trying to match that and stay with us through four quarters is very difficult," Rangers senior midfielder Jack McNamara said. "That is just the biggest thing trying to stay in that competitive nature that we have."

