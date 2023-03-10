A freshman leads Rockford to a regional championship, again

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — For the second straight year, a freshman leads the Rockford girls basketball team to a regional final win.

Rockford 53, Byron Center 43

Thursday it was Sienna Wolfe who scored 20 points in a 53-43 win over Byron Center.

Last season it was Anna Wypych that came up big in a regional win over Hudsonville.

Wolfe gives a lot of credit to her teammates.

"When I cut they can get me the ball," the Rams standout freshman said. "I know that when I find them they are going to hit their open shots so we hold each other accountable."

Rockford (25-1) beat Jenison 44-37 in the semifinal, but did not hit a three point shot, which is usually their specialty.

Tonight the Rams made seven from behind the arc.

"I think good teams find a way to win," Rockford head coach Brad Wilson said. "We struggled from the three point line on Tuesday, struggled from the free throw line as well, but yet we still found a way to win. That was my message to the girls, that even when we were at our worst we can still pull one out and normally, historically if we have a bad game, the next one is our best so we proved it tonight."

Rockford started the third quarter on a 9-0 run after leading 31-28 at halftime.

The Rams outscored Byron Center 14-6 in the third quarter.

They will play Holt on Tuesday night at Loy Norrix High School.

