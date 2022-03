HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — After a scoreless first two periods, the Grandville hockey team erupted for five goals in the final 17 minutes for a 5-2 win over Grand Rapids Christian in a division one regional final.

The Bulldogs advance to play Bay Reps Tuesday in a state quarterfinal at Ferris State University.

