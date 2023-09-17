Blake Corum scores 2 TDs, helps No. 2 Michigan pull away to beat Bowling Green

Blake Corum had a 54-yard run on his first snap and finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns, helping No. 2 Michigan overcome a turnover-filled game in a 31-6 win over Bowling Green on Saturday night.

The Wolverines (3-0) were without coach Jim Harbaugh, who will return from a school-imposed suspension for breaking NCAA rules next week against Rutgers.

The Falcons (1-2) forced three turnovers in the first half and kicked two field goals to stay within a point deep into the second quarter.

Bowling Green, though, turned the ball over two times on its first three snaps of the second half and that helped Michigan pull away.

J.J. McCarthy threw a career-high three interceptions, one more than he had in last year's College Football Playoff loss to TCU.

McCarthy was 8 of 13 for 143 yards with two touchdowns. He had a 33-yard pass to Roman Wilson late in the second quarter to put the Wolverines ahead 14-6 and a 50-yard touchdown pass to Cornelius Johnson on a flea flicker to give them a 25-point lead midway through the third quarter.

The Falcons were forced to play third-string quarterback Hayden Timosciek due to injuries.

Starter Connor Bazelak, a former Indiana and Missouri quarterback, missed the game with a lower-body injury and backup Camden Orth was hurt after completing 8 of 11 passes for 91 yards. Timosciek, a former Purdue walk-on, was 6 of 10 for 33 yards and two interceptions.

INJURY REPORT

Bowling Green: Two players were carted off the field: linebacker Demetrius Hardamon and tight end Levi Gazarek.

Michigan: Will Johnson and Rod Moore, standout defensive backs, have been held out of each game this season with injuries.

THE TAKEAWAY

Bowling Green: The strong start could build confidence for a team coming off its first bowl game since 2015 and hoping to contend in the Mid-American Conference.

Michigan: McCarthy was humbled. He was nearly perfect through two games, completing 87% of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He struggled Saturday night, trying to make plays instead of throwing the football away and missing some open receivers.

THE STREAK

Michigan has 18 straight home victories, its longest run since winning 21 in a row from 1998-2001. The Wolverines have won 28 of their last 31 games.

UP NEXT

Bowling Green: Hosts Ohio (3-1) on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams, coming off the Bobcats' win over Iowa State.

Michigan: Plays Rutgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) in a fourth straight game at the Big House, and first with Harbaugh on the sideline this season.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll