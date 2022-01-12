Big Ten releases 2022 schedule for Michigan & Michigan State; here it is

(WXYZ) — The Big Ten Conference released the schedule for Michigan and Michigan State football in 2022.
The Wolverines and Spartans will face off at the Big House on Oct. 29, and both teams have a bye week before on Oct. 22. The game was moved to Michigan Stadium.
Michigan will also head to Ohio State for the final week of the year on Nov. 26.
Check out each team's schedule below.
Sept. 3 - Western Michigan
Sept. 10 - Akron
Sept. 17 - at Washington
Sept. 24 - Minnesota
Oct. 1 - at Maryland
Oct. 8 - Ohio State
Oct. 15 - Wisconsin
Oct. 22 - Bye week
Oct. 29 - at Michigan
Nov. 5 - at Illinois
Nov. 12 - Rutgers
Nov. 19 - Indiana
Nov. 26 - at Penn State
Dec. 3 - Big Ten Championship game
Michigan Football schedule
Sept. 3 - Colorado State
Sept. 10 - Hawaii
Sept. 17 - Connecticut
Sept. 24 - Maryland
Oct. 1 - at Iowa
Oct. 8 - at Indiana
Oct. 15 - Penn State
Oct. 22 - Bye week
Oct. 29 - Michigan State
Nov. 5 - at Rutgers
Nov. 12 - Nebraska
Nov. 19 - Illinois
Nov. 26 - at Ohio State
Dec. 3 - Big Ten Championship game