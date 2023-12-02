Watch Now
Big Ten championship coverage: Blake Corum came back to Michigan for 'unfinished business'

Posted at 12:57 PM, Dec 02, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Big Ten championship coverage: Blake Corum came back to Michigan for "unfinished business." Brad Galli looks at Corum's path back from his season-ending injury and knee surgery, to winning the Big Ten running back of the year award.

The Big 10 Championship game is set for 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch the game live on FOX 17.

