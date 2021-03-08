Big Ten announces 2021 men's basketball tournament bracket

The Big Ten announced the bracket Sunday night for its 2021 men's basketball tournament in Indianapolis.

This year's tournament will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium after being relocated from Chicago.

Michigan State earned the No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 seed Maryland Thursday. The winner advances to play No. 1 seed Michigan Friday in the quarterfinal round.

2021 BIG TEN MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

LUCAS OIL STADIUM, INDIANAPOLIS

ALL TIMES ET

Wednesday, March 10 (First Round)

Game 1 - #13 Minnesota vs. #12 Northwestern – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 2 - #14 Nebraska vs. #11 Penn State – 25 minutes following Game 1 (BTN)

Thursday, March 11 (Second Round)

Game 3 - #9 Michigan State vs. #8 Maryland – 11:30 a.m. ET (BTN)

Game 4 - (Game 1 winner) vs. #5 Ohio State – 25 minutes following Game 3 (BTN)

Game 5 - #10 Indiana vs. #7 Rutgers – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 6 - (Game 2 winner) vs. #6 Wisconsin – 25 minutes following Game 5 (BTN)

Friday, March 12 (Quarterfinals)

Game 7 - (Game 3 winner) vs. #1 Michigan – 11:30 a.m. ET (BTN)

Game 8 - (Game 4 winner) vs. #4 Purdue – 25 minutes following Game 7 (BTN)

Game 9 - (Game 5 winner) vs. #2 Illinois – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 10 - (Game 6 winner) vs. #3 Iowa – 25 minutes following Game 9 (BTN)

Saturday, March 13 (Semifinals)

Game 11 - (Game 7 winner) vs. (Game 8 winner) – 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Game 12 - (Game 9 winner) vs. (Game 10 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 11 (CBS)

Saturday, March 13 (Championship)

Game 13 - (Game 11 winner) vs. (Game 12 winner) – 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)