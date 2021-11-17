Battle Creek Bombers announce upcoming name change

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Bombers are making big changes this offseason, announcing that the team has agreed on a new lease with the city to keep baseball in Battle Creek.

At the same time, the team also announced it will rebrand after more than 15 years as the Bombers, a news release said Wednesday.

Former General Manager Brian Colopy has completed a purchase of the team from Northwoods League founders Dick and Kathy Radatz.

Colopy and the team have been working with the city to keep baseball at Bailey Park for the foreseeable future.

The new lease with the city will keep Northwoods League baseball at C.O. Brown Stadium through 2026.

“The City of Battle Creek and the recreation department are excited to work with the new ownership group and continue our relationship with the Northwoods League,” Battle Creek Parks and Recreation Director Duska Brumm said. “Having a lease in place for at least another five years allows us to work together to provide the community with a great venue to enjoy family-friendly entertainment. We are looking forward to the upcoming season and what the new team will bring to the city.”

“I am thrilled to start a new era of baseball in Battle Creek,” Colopy said. “Battle Creek is a baseball-rich town and we are already working hard to make this team something our community can be proud of once again.”

The Bombers’ lease with the city expired after the 2021 season.

This is the first ownership change since the team’s inception in 2007, when the league kept baseball alive after the departure of the Southwest Michigan Devil Rays.