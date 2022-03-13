Watch
PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers open spring training in Lakeland

Miguel Cabrera at Tigers spring training.jpeg
Miguel Cabrera is getting to work at Tigers spring training.
Photo by: Brad Galli / WXYZ
Javy Baez and Jeimer Candelario.jpeg
Javy Baez and Jeimer Candelario among a group heading to the cages at Tigers spring training.Photo by: Brad Galli / WXYZ
Spencer Torkelson at spring training 2022.jpeg
Spencer Torkelson working at first base during the first Tigers infield drills with everyone.

Photo by: Brad Galli / WXYZ
Tigers Manager AJ Hinch - spring training.jpeg
Tigers manager AJ Hinch opens spring training: he says he always tells his teams the goal is the postseason. Says this is no different.

Photo by: Brad Galli / WXYZ
Catcher Eric Haase at spring training.jpeg
Eric Haase already has his beard on midseason form.

Photo by: Brad Galli / WXYZ
Joe Jimenez throws in Lakeland, Florida as the Tigers open spring training
Joe Jimenez throws in Lakeland, Florida as the Tigers open spring training
Photo by: Brad Galli | WXYZ
Tigers shortstop Javier Baez prepares to field a ground ball in Lakeland, Florida
Photo by: Brad Galli | WXYZ
Tigers manager AJ Hinch hits ground balls in camp on Sunday
Tigers manager AJ Hinch hits ground balls in camp on Sunday
Photo by: Brad Galli | WXYZ
Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is at camp ready to go
Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is at camp ready to go
Photo by: Brad Galli | WXYZ
Tigers shortstop Javier Baez prepares to field a ground ball in Lakeland, Florida
Tigers shortstop Javier Baez prepares to field a ground ball in Lakeland, Florida
Photo by: Brad Galli | WXYZ
Hall of Famer Alan Trammell is back for another Tigers spring training
Hall of Famer Alan Trammell is back for another Tigers spring training
Photo by: Brad Galli | WXYZ
Tigers shortstop Javier Baez prepares to field a ground ball in Lakeland, Florida.
Tigers shortstop Javier Baez prepares to field a ground ball in Lakeland, Florida
Photo by: Brad Galli | WXYZ
FNvM6ttX0AYAUe5.jpg
Miguel Cabrera, for maybe the first time in forever, is okay not playing first base. Why? “We want Torkelson in the lineup,” he said.Photo by: Brad Galli
FN0dczwXsAAEgVp.jpg
AJ Hinch brought everyone together on the first day of Tigers camp. He said pitchers have been getting ready — but nobody practices PFP on their own. They will today.Photo by: Brad Galli
FN0fcHwXsAAf-mZ.jpg
Miguel Cabrera and Spencer Torkelson manning first base at Tigers campPhoto by: Brad Galli
FN0kk58XMAYYqF6.jpg
Spencer Torkelson is wearing No. 20 for the Tigers.
Photo by: Brad Galli
FN0r9lMXIAQ5sIb.jpg
Eric Haase said he spent the offseason working on three positions. Very realistic to see him in the outfield a bunch this season. Versatility is big for AJ Hinch. #Tigers

Photo by: Brad Galli
FN0qTD2XsAMxc5d.jpg
Tigers outfielders Akil Baddoo and Riley Greene are in a hitting group together.Photo by: Brad Galli
FN0u3WwXsAY356H.jpg
Tigers teammates Casey Mize and Javy Baez talking after their live batting practice session.Photo by: Brad Galli

