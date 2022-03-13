PHOTO GALLERY: Tigers open spring training in Lakeland

Miguel Cabrera is getting to work at Tigers spring training.
Javy Baez and Jeimer Candelario among a group heading to the cages at Tigers spring training.Brad Galli / WXYZ
Spencer Torkelson working at first base during the first Tigers infield drills with everyone.
Tigers manager AJ Hinch opens spring training: he says he always tells his teams the goal is the postseason. Says this is no different.
Eric Haase already has his beard on midseason form.
Joe Jimenez throws in Lakeland, Florida as the Tigers open spring training
Tigers manager AJ Hinch hits ground balls in camp on Sunday
Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is at camp ready to go
Tigers shortstop Javier Baez prepares to field a ground ball in Lakeland, Florida
Hall of Famer Alan Trammell is back for another Tigers spring training
Tigers shortstop Javier Baez prepares to field a ground ball in Lakeland, Florida
Miguel Cabrera, for maybe the first time in forever, is okay not playing first base. Why? “We want Torkelson in the lineup,” he said.Brad Galli
AJ Hinch brought everyone together on the first day of Tigers camp. He said pitchers have been getting ready — but nobody practices PFP on their own. They will today.Brad Galli
Miguel Cabrera and Spencer Torkelson manning first base at Tigers campBrad Galli
Spencer Torkelson is wearing No. 20 for the Tigers.
Eric Haase said he spent the offseason working on three positions. Very realistic to see him in the outfield a bunch this season. Versatility is big for AJ Hinch. #Tigers
Brad Galli
Tigers outfielders Akil Baddoo and Riley Greene are in a hitting group together.Brad Galli
Tigers teammates Casey Mize and Javy Baez talking after their live batting practice session.Brad Galli