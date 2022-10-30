Watch Now
Barry Sanders to get eight-foot tall bronze statue at Ford Field before 2023 Lions season

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is recognized during halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 29, 2019. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Oct 30, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Barry Sanders never played at Ford Field, but he will forever be a part of the team's history at the stadium.

The Lions announced they will unveil an eight-foot tall bronze statue of the Hall of Famer before next season.

During a halftime ceremony welcoming back former players for this year's Lions homecoming, Chris Spielman shared with the crowd the plans to honor the legend.

"The jokes have already started with my teammates about the height of the statue," Sanders told the crowd.

"It is with immense pride that we share the news that we will be honoring the greatest running back in the history of football with a statue in the city we represent,” Lions owner Sheila Hamp said in a statement.

The Lions said the sculpture will be produced by Fine Art Studio Rotblatt Amrany with Studio Artists Omri Amrany and Lou Cella in charge of it.

“Generations upon generations of fans will learn about Barry and his contributions not only to the Lions, but to the game of football. He is truly in a class of his own, and while we may never see a player quite as electrifying or elusive again, Barry’s legacy will live forever and be tangible right here in Detroit," Hamp added.

