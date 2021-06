(WXYZ) — A Barry Sanders game-worn, autographed Detroit Lions jersey sold for more than $55,000 at auction.

The jersey was worn for a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs in 1990. Sanders put up 225 yards and was in his second year after getting the 1989 Rookie of the Year award.

Bidding started at $5,000 with Grey Flannel Auctions and it sold for $55,152.