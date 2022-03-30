Arkansas State basketball coach announces he's leaving program for hotel job

JONESBORO — Arkansas State assistant basketball coach Mike Scutero announced on social media that he was leaving the program after five seasons to reportedly take a job at Embassy Suites.

According to the university, Scutero has been part of the basketball program since 2017.

On Monday, the university's men's basketball Twitter account shared Scutero's initial post, announcing he was stepping away from coaching after 20 years to become the sales manager of the Embassy Suites, Golf Digest, and ABC News affiliate KAIT reported.

Scutero posted the news on his personal Twitter account, which has now been made private.

"Love you too! Thank you (and your family) for the hard work and dedication you poured into our program," the team's tweet said.