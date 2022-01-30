Watch
Sports

Actions

AP source: Vikings spoke with Jim Harbaugh about opening

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches play during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Orange Bowl Football
Posted at 7:57 PM, Jan 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-29 19:57:06-05

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the process says the Minnesota Vikings and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh had exploratory conversations about their coaching vacancy Saturday and both sides are gauging interest.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview. A message seeking comment was left with Harbaugh.

Minnesota hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as general manager Wednesday and is searching for a coach.

Harbaugh is 61-24 over seven seasons at Michigan. He was 44-19-1 as coach of the San Francisco 49ers and was 5-3 in the playoffs, reaching a Super Bowl.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News