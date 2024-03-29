Andersen posts shutout, Hurricanes clinch playoff berth with win over Red Wings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 24 saves, Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis each had a goal and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes clinched a playoff berth with a 4-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

Aho and Jarvis scored 57 seconds apart in Carolina’s four-goal second period, with Martin Necas and Brady Skjei adding the other goals. All four goals came in a 12-minute span. Jake Guentzel had two assists.

Carolina will be in the postseason for the sixth consecutive season. It’s only the second time that has happened in franchise history, and the first time since the relocation from Hartford, Connecticut, in 1997.

Andersen, who turned in his second shutout in his past five outings, improved to 7-0-0 since returning from an absence of more than four months.

The Red Wings are winless (0-2-1) on the first three stops of a five-game road trip. James Reimer stopped 29 shots against his former team. He had won his last three starts.

It took 19 shots for the Hurricanes, who have points in eight of their last nine games, to get their first goal. Guentzel’s pass set up Aho for his team-leading 32nd of the season.

Jarvis has eight goals in a nine-game stretch, outracing the Red Wings to get in position to take a pass from Aho on the Hurricanes’ second power play of the game. Aho collected his 300th career assist on the sequence, moving ahead of current coach Rod Brind’Amour and into third place on the franchise’s career list.

Evgeny Kuznetsov slid the puck between the skates of Detroit center Robby Fabbri to set up Necas’ 23rd goal of the season. Skjei’s goal capped Carolina’s scoring burst.

The Red Wings played without forwards Patrick Kane and Austin Czarnik because of illnesses. Kane, who hadn’t missed a game since January, had three goals in the past four games, giving him 40 points in 41 games this season.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Florida on Saturday.

Hurricanes: At Montreal on Saturday night.

