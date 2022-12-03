Watch Now
American fans captivated by US team's World Cup run

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP
A a fan waits for the start of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 16:17:49-05

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The United States soccer team captivated the nation with its brief World Cup run. That run ended Saturday with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

The second-youngest team at the tournament played only four games but it was enough to thrill diehard supporters in Doha and briefly unite a fractured nation back home.

Fans gathered outside the stadium ahead of Saturday's match to bond over the American team before they marched in together as a collective fan club.

United States captain Tyler Adams says "the support has been amazing."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
