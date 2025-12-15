Alex DeBrincat scores twice as Red Wings shut out Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and had an assist, John Gibson earned his second shutout in three starts, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday night.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist and Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Red Wings, who have won four of five.

Chicago dropped its fourth game in five.

The Red Wings had the run of the ice from the start, jumping to a 2-0 lead in the first 4:35. DeBrincat opened the scoring from the right slot at 55 seconds, then set up Kane for his 498th career goal, a backhand from the right crease past goaltender Arvid Soderblom, less than four minutes later.

Finnie made it 3-0 on a slot rebound at 14:23 of the second, caroming in a saved shot of Lucas Raymond. DeBrincat added an empty-net goal with 3:46 remaining.

Gibson made 26 saves in his 26th career shutout. His best save was against Frank Nazar, without a goal for more than a month, to start the third period. The Blackhawks have been shut out three times in their last 11 games.

Soderblom stopped 20 shots and picked up his sixth loss in 10 starts.

Chicago star forward Connor Bedard missed the game because of the right shoulder injury in the last second of Friday’s game at St. Louis. No diagnosis has been revealed, but he isn’t expected to travel on the team’s road trip to Canada next week.

Rookie Nick Lardis, called up from Rockford of the American Hockey League and placed on the third line, had a couple of offensive chances in his first NHL game.

Up next

Red Wings: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Blackhawks: At Toronto on Tuesday.

