ALDS Game 5 between Tigers and Mariners set to air on FOX 17

SEATTLE — The Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners will play one final game in the American League Division Series to decide which team will move on and which one will go home. You can catch all the action Friday night on FOX 17.

The best of five series is tied at two apiece. The Tigers took game one in a thrilling, extra-inning win. Seattle took the next two: a tight 3-2 win in game two; and a home run-charged game three victory. Facing elimination in game four, the Tigers offense finally scored in bunches in a comeback, 9-3 win on Wednesday.

Now the teams are back in Seattle for game five on Friday night with the first pitch slated for 8:08 p.m.

Tigers fans should feel good about their team's chances as defending Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is set to start. The left-hander carries a 1.84 postseason ERA with 23 strikeouts over 14 2/3 innings. Detroit did lose the last game Skubal started in game two, when the offense mustered just three hits.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws during the first inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle has yet to announce who will take the mound in the first inning.

Pre-game coverage begins on FOX 17 at 7 p.m. on October 10. A late edition of FOX 17 News will air after the final out is recorded.

This is the second-straight postseason Skubal will start in game five of the ALDS. Last year against the Cleveland Guardians he went six innings and gave up five runs in the 7-3 loss.

Regardless of who wins on Friday, the American League Championship Series is set to have two teams that haven't been in the ALCS this decade. The Mariners last made the ALCS in 2001. The Tigers' last trip was in 2013, which was Detroit's third-consecutive appearance. The Toronto Blue Jays, who beat the New York Yankees in four games, last made the ALCS in 2016.

The ALCS will start on Sunday, October 12, with game one in Toronto.

