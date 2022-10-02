Albion stays winning, Hope falls at home in MIAA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Albion Football opens up their first weekend of conference play with a 48-6 win against Kalamazoo. The Brits are still undefeated this season and are now 5-0 this year. Quarterback Jack Bush was 21-27 with 231 yards. Phillip Jones-Price led the team with nine carries for 74 yards. They will host Hope College next Saturday.

Hope football dropped to 3-2 this season after falling to Adrian. Final score 22-10 in the first game of MIAA play. The Dutch's only score coming late in the second quarter when Dan Romano ran it in from the two yard line. Kicker Dylan Hillger kicked a 50 yard field goal right before halftime, tying a team record.