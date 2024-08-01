A list of all the events happening at Comerica Park this weekend as part of Jim Leyland's jersey retirement

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After getting inductedinto the Hall of Fame last month, former Tigers manager Jim Leyland will have his number — No. 10 — retired at Comerica Park this weekend.

His number will be retired by the Tigers on Saturday, August 3, ahead of a game against the Kansas City Royals. First pitch for that game is set for 6:10 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 5:25 p.m. to witness the pre-game ceremony. The Tigers say that tickets are limited for the event, and fans can also still purchase the "Leyland Legend 2-pack" at this link, which comes with a ticket to the August 3 game, a ticket to the September 10 game against the Colorado Rockies, and a limited release commemorative T-shirt showcasing a young Jim Leyland.

“We are excited to welcome Jim Leyland and his family back to Detroit, and for his name and number to be forever displayed among the Tigers greats at Comerica Park,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment via press release. “We were honored to celebrate with Jim at his Hall of Fame induction and look forward to our fans saluting him for the tremendous run he and his Tigers teams had in our city.”

The Tigers will be town all weekend for a four-game series with the Royals, and that weekend will include plenty of events for fans to celebrate The Skipper. Here's a list of those events, in chronological order:

Friday, August 2



Season ticket holders will get to have a private meet-and-greet with Leyland in the Witherell Lounge at Comerica Park, from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ahead of Friday's game.

Saturday, August 3



Ahead of Saturday's game, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Leyland will sign autographs for fans who purchase autograph tickets vis Tigers Authentics or at the The D Shop at Comerica Park. All autographs will include a HOF '24 inscription, and tickets for these can be purchased at this link.

The first 15,000 fans in attendance will receivea Jim Leyland "Starter Pack", which includes a baseball cap, sunglasses, and the signature Leyland mustache.

Leyland's Hall of Fame plague will be on-site on Saturday, near section 101 on the concourse. It will be available for fans who want a photo opportunity, after being part of the pre-game ceremony.

The pregame On-Field ceremony for Leyland starts at 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, and will feature former Tigers players during Leyland's tenure, Leyland's family, and special guests that have yet to be announced.

Sunday, August 4



Ahead of the series finale, fans with tickets can attend a Q&A with Leyland on the Comerica Park concourse from 12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

All weekend long, fans can sign an oversized Leyland logo at every entrance gates. There will also be themed photo opportunities, replica locker and trophy displays, and life-size Leyland cutouts in Section 101. Look for the large No. 10 logo near that section to find them.