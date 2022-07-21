5th annual K-Wings jersey design contest underway!

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Wings (K-Wings) has launched its fifth annual jersey design contest!

Fans are encouraged to submit designs that may be worn by players during the hockey team’s New Year’s Eve game this year against the Newfoundland Growlers, according to a representative of the K-Wings.

This year’s theme is “K-Wings Reimagined.”

Submit designs to jersey@kwings.com before Friday, July 29 at 4 p.m.

We’re told 10 finalists will be voted on through the K-Wings’ social media accounts beginning Monday, Aug. 1. The winner is expected to be announced Friday, Aug. 19.

The winner will receive tickets to the New Year’s Eve game, participation in that game’s puck drop, a custom jersey and the Kalamazoo Wings Fan Experience, according to the hockey team.

Visit the K-Wings website for contest rules and design specifications.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube