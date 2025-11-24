2025 Michigan high school football state championships: Here's the full schedule

(WXYZ) — The 2025 Michigan high school football season comes to a close the weekend after Thanksgiving with the state championships.

The field of 32 teams per division has been narrowed down to just two teams. Those two teams in each division will face off on Friday and Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.

Tickets are available on the Ford Field website and give you access to the full day of games.

Check out the full schedule below. West Michigan teams marked in Italics.

Division 1



Detroit Cass Tech vs. Detroit Catholic Central - Sunday at 7 p.m.

Division 2



Orchard Lake St. Mary's vs. Dexter - Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 3



Mt. Pleasant vs. DeWitt - Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Division 4



Dearborn Divine Child vs. Unity Christian - Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Division 5



West Catholic vs. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep - Sunday at 4 p.m.

Division 6



Kingsley vs. Jackson Lumen Christi - Friday at 4 p.m.

Division 7



Schoolcraft vs. Memonimee - Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Division 8

