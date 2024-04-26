2024 NFL draft results: Caleb Williams goes to the Chicago Bears at No. 1

The Chicago Bears picked the University of Southern California's star quarterback Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in Thursday night's first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

LSU's Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy last year, was picked second overall, going to the Washington Commanders.

Drake Maye, from North Carolina, went third overall to the New England Patriots.

Offensive players were expected to feature heavily in early draft picks this year. First-round offensive picks overall, and picks for quarterbacks and receivers in particular, could approach or even set new records.

Nineteen offensive players went in the first round of the draft in 2009. Six quarterbacks were picked in 1983, and seven receivers in 2004.

Thursday's draft order is determined by reverse order of how all 32 teams finished last season, with the worst teams making their picks earlier in the night and the best teams choosing later. Three teams — the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, and Cleveland Browns — don't currently have a first-round pick this year due to trades they've made in previous years.

However, draft-day trades are not uncommon, and we could see several selection spots trade hands.