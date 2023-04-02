2-time defending Big Ten champs host spring game, aim for 3-peat, national title

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football held its annual spring game Saturday afternoon giving fans their first look at this year’s Wolverines.

The Maize and Blue scrimmage included Paw Paw native Karsen Barnhart and North Muskegon graduate Noah Stewart.

J.J. McCarthy connected with Jake Thaw in the end zone to tie the score up before halftime.

All tied up at 7 at the half of the #Michigan spring game pic.twitter.com/LkvAycSUC8 — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) April 1, 2023

The Maize team was down 21-14 with fewer than two minutes on the clock when Davis Warren handed it off to Leon Franklin who crossed the goal line for his second touchdown of the day.

They went for the two-point conversion and Warren found Petyon O'Leary to take the one-point lead.

The Maize team held off the Blue team from there— winning 22-21.

O'Leary had several impressive catches Saturday. Originally, he was set to play college lacrosse before committing to play football at Michigan.

The Blue team's defense had two interceptions— one from Quinten Johnson, the other from Myles Pollard— and a fumble recovery by Kalel Mullings. Zeke Berry earned the lone interception for the Maize team's defense.

The spring game comes one day after Michigan landed five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis.

The junior quarterback started getting recruited at just 13 years old and received offers from several other schools including Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State.

The Wolverines are coming off back-to-back Big Ten titles.

They went undefeated in conference play in 2022, finishing the season 13-1 overall with their only loss falling at the hands of TCU (51-45) in the College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve.

Michigan suffered a similar fate in 2021—falling to Georgia 34-11 in the semis.

The Wolverines open their 2023 regular season at home against East Carolina on Saturday, September 2.

