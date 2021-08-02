2 people make major bets on Detroit Lions to win NFC, Super Bowl this year

(WXYZ) — Two people have placed large, notable bets on the Detroit Lions having success this season, one of them betting the team will win the Super Bowl.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, both bets were on BetMGM.

One was for $500 for the team to win the Super Bowl at 250/1 odds. If the team does win, that person will win $125,000.

The other was $1,000 for the Lions to win the NFC and go to the Super Bowl at 100/1 odds. That bet would pay out $100,000.