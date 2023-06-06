Sparrow Health System receives new name in April 2024

LANSING, Mich. — On April 1, 2024, Sparrow Health System will become University of Michigan Health-Sparrow.

The health system has multiple hospitals outside of Lansing including Ionia and Carson City.

As part of Sparrow joining the Michigan Medicine clinical network, the new name was selected to leverage the strength of the University of Michigan worldwide brand with the historical significance of the Sparrow brand.

“University of Michigan Health-Sparrow reflects a partnership going forward, building on the equity of both brands,” according to James Dover, Sparrow President and CEO. “Sparrow has an unmatched reputation in Mid-Michigan while U-M Health is the preeminent health system in Michigan. The new name highlights a continued commitment to bringing patients the right care at the right time at the right place, closer to home."

In April of this year Sparrow joined the University of Michigan Health after an agreement was reached by officials for both organizations to move forward with a long-term partnership. According to officials, the partnership now makes University of Michigan Health the second-largest health system in the state of Michigan.

Sparrow will continue to be known as Sparrow Health System in internal and external communications until April 1, 2024, when the new name becomes official.

