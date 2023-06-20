Sparrow Health System announces new hospital names following partnership with U-M Health

LANSING, Mich. — Sparrow Health System announced the new names of its hospitals following its partnership with University of Michigan Health.

Following the announcement of its merger with the Michigan Medicine clinical network in April, Sparrow has released the new names of five hospitals in mid-Michigan.



E.W. Sparrow Hospital ➤ University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Lansing

Sparrow Carson Hospital ➤ University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Carson

Sparrow Clinton Hospital ➤ University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Clinton

Sparrow Eaton Hospital ➤ University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Eaton

Sparrow Ionia Hospital ➤ University of Michigan Health-Sparrow Ionia

The facilities will take on the new names beginning April 1, 2024.

“It was important to maintain the legacy and continuity of our community hospitals and E.W. Sparrow Hospital and the equity they have built in their communities, while drawing on the reputation of U-M Health as the preeminent health system in Michigan,” said James Dover, president and CEO of Sparrow Health System.

According to a news statement sent out by Sparrow, "The new names specifically don’t include “Hospital” because the individual campuses are more than just a hospital building. Patients are increasingly served on an outpatient basis at one of Sparrow’s more than 150 sites of care. The names are intended to reflect an ongoing change in how healthcare is delivered and the entire breadth of Sparrow services."

